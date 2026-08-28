WTC 2025-27 Scenario: How can Shubman Gill’s Team India reach final after 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill's Team India will need to win all of their remaining 7 matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle to assure qualification for final next year.

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Indian cricket team won two-match series against Sri Lanka 1-0. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026: Team India were denied a 2-0 whitewash after a heroic effort from Sri Lanka on Day 5 of the 2nd Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Thursday. The draw in the second Test means that Shubman Gill’s side were only able to win the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0 and have a very tough road ahead of them if they have to reach the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 final next year.

The Indians have remained in 5th place on the WTC 2025-27 Points Table with both India and Sri Lanka getting 4 points each for the draw. The visiting side now have 68 points from 11 Tests with 5 wins, 4 losses and 2 draws with a PCT of 51.52.

They are still trailing Bangladesh, who are in 4th place after their 1-1 draw with Australia in a two-match series this month. Bangladesh team have a PCT of 55.56 with 3 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in 6 matches in this cycle.

A draw in the SL vs IND 2nd Test heats up the WTC standings! 7 Tests to go. Almost every Test is a must-win. Will India make the final? pic.twitter.com/lubAJ4DLjG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 27, 2026

What do Indians need to reach WTC 2025-27 final?

To reach a PCT of minimum 60 per cent, Indians would require another 72 points approximately from their remaining 7 Tests. It means that India would need at least 6 wins and 1 loss to reach a PCT of 65 per cent from remaining 7 games – 2 Tests away from home in New Zealand and 5 Tests at home vs Australia.

If Shubman Gill’s side can win all of their remaining 7 Tests, they will reach a PCT of 70.37 per cent and almost certain to make the final then. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have the fewest Tests remaining – 6 – in the current cycle.

They have a couple of Tests away from home in South Africa and 4 Tests at home against West Indies and England. If they can win 4 Tests with 2 draws, their PCT can improve to 66.67 while with 2 losses and 4 wins, the PCT will be 61.11.

Former champions Australia have the most Tests in the cycle remaining – 12. They will take on South Africa in 3 Tests away from home followed by 4 Tests at home against New Zealand and finally complete the cycle with 5-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Pat Cummins-led side can reach more than 65 per cent PCT with 6 wins and 1 draw. With 7 wins and 1 draw, their PCT will rise to 70 per cent.

Defending champions South Africa have 10 Tests remaining in the cycle while 8 of them will be at home against Australia, Bangladesh and England. Their remaining 2 Tests will be away to Sri Lanka. With 6 wins and 1 draw, SA’s PCT will rise to 66.67 and with 7 wins it will be more than 70 per cent.