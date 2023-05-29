Home

Sports

WTC Bound Cricketers Enjoy IPL 2023 Final Between CSK vs GT In London | See Viral Photos

WTC Bound Cricketers Enjoy IPL 2023 Final Between CSK vs GT In London | See Viral Photos

BCCI shared the photos of Indian cricketer along with the coach Rahul Dravid where team India cricketers including Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur are watching the final of IPL 2023 in their team bus.

WTC Bound Cricketers Enjoys IPL 2023 Final Between CSK vs GT In London See Viral Photos

London: World Test Championship 2023-bound cricketers are watching the Indian Premier League 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans from London in their team bus on Monday.

BCCI shared the photos of Indian cricketer along with the coach Rahul Dravid where team India cricketers including Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur are watching the final of IPL 2023 in their team bus.

You may like to read

Trending Now

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the rescheduled final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday.

Rain played spoilsport on Sunday as the highly-anticipated IPL 2023 final was moved to the reserve day on Monday, with both teams now looking to win that coveted trophy.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Substitutes: Josh Little, Odean Smith, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Substitutes: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES