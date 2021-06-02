India captain Virat Kohli believes mental health management will become an equally important topic in modern-day cricket going forward along with physical workload management. Kohli is not too concerned about the limited preparation time that his team will get for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand as he believes that it has the requisite understanding of conditions from its experience of playing in England. However, he doesn’t want a situation where his players fall away for a lack of space to express their issues. Also Read - When Beautiful Pakistan Fangirl Cheered For Indian Captain Virat Kohli!

India takes on New Zealand in the marquee game at Southampton on June 18. Currently, New Zealand are engaged in a two-Test series against England, while India would be in quarantine after landing there, including three days of hotel quarantine.

"With the current structure and the kind of structure that you're competing inside for a long period of time, it's very difficult for the players to stay motivated and find the right kind of mental space," Kohli said in the pre-departure press conference.

“You know just confined in one area and just doing the stuff, day in day out when you’re dealing with high-pressure situations. So, this – two squads – will definitely become a norm for the future,” he added.

The Indian team had to quarantine for 14 days in Mumbai and do a soft quarantine in the UK. Players around the world have spoken about challenges of playing tournaments after tournaments in bio-bubbles.

“Apart from the workloads, the mental health side of things will also come into the picture big time because you don’t have an outlet at all,” said Kohli.

“In today’s day and age you literally go into the ground, come back to the room, and you have no space where you can just disconnect from the game and just go out for a walk or go out for a meal or a coffee and say, ‘okay, let me refresh myself, let me just get away from the game a little bit’.

“So I think this is a huge factor which should not be neglected. Because as much hard work as we’ve done to create this team, you don’t want players falling out because of the mental pressures and not having the capacity or the space to express themselves.”

Kohli endorsed players asking for breaks to address mental health issues.

“So I think there has to always be a channel over which the management has left it for players to approach them and tell them, ‘Look, I’m not feeling right in the head, and I just need a break and I just want to disconnect from the game’.

“So I think that’s going to be a huge factor and I’m sure that the management understands that,” said the skipper.

Sitting beside Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri said the current schedules are punishing and the world of quarantines is making players’ jobs tougher.

“You are not just talking about the World Championship. But if you want to add that as well, you have to play five Test matches in this environment in six weeks. It’s no joke,” Shastri said.

“I mean even the fittest will need a break. More than the physical part, it’s the mental part, like he had (Virat) mentioned, you know you can be destroyed mentally.

“Being asked to do the same things day in day out and then go and perform. And it’s not easy to recover if, especially if you’ve had a bad day.

“It’s important that you shuffle the guys around and keep them mentally fresh,” said the coach.