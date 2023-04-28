Home

WTC Final 2023: Ajinkya Rahane’s Inclusion In India Squad Was Certain After Shreyas Iyer’s Injury – Ravi Shastri

Ajinkya Rahane has been in tremendous form in recent time. He scored massively in the domestic season before shining brightly for Chennai Super Kings.

Ajinkya Rahane is playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane was certain to make the India squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to lower-back stress fracture, feels former India head coach Ravi Shastri. The WTC final will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

Rahane had a brilliant domestic season before starting IPL 2023 with a bang at Chennai Super Kings. Shastri sarcastically commented that people who presumed that the former India captain made it to the Test team on basis of three IPL knocks, ‘must have been on holiday when he scored 600 plus runs in domestic cricket’.

“I’m so glad he’s made it to the side. He batted beautifully in these two-three games he’s played in the IPL, has looked in great touch. And let’s not forget the experience he has. The moment Shreyas Iyer was injured, you had to look in that direction,” Shastri told ESPN Cricinfo.

Rahane’s pedigree is such that he always had a shot, considering his contribution as a skipper to one of India’s greatest Test triumphs overseas when the team won in Australia in 2021.

“Absolutely, it’s a one-off big game, like the Super Bowl, and you need your experienced player. Don’t forget just two-and-a-half years ago, the man won a Test series in Australia. He was the captain when Virat went (on paternity leave) and did a sterling job.”

Shastri termed Rahane’s comeback as a reward for his impressive domestic show. “People think he’s just played three IPL games and that’s why he’s in the side. They must have been on holiday for six months when he was playing first-class cricket. They must’ve been somewhere in the jungle where there’s no contact with anyone in the world. When you go six months into a holiday, you miss those 600 runs.”

Shastri said that Rahane’s comeback is also somewhat similar to another veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, who made his case after scoring truckloads of runs for Sussex in County cricket.

“People forget that hundred at the MCG, the way he (Rahane) played, and the fact that he’s gone back to the grind. You saw what it did with Pujara, he went back to the grind playing domestic cricket, playing county cricket, just got the number of runs under his belt, then came back into Test cricket and performed.

“It’s the same thing with Rahane, let’s hope that experience comes handy.” Rahane has scored a 127-ball-61 against Mumbai Indians and a 29-ball-71 against KKR and Shatsri did admit that watching his current rhythm has also helped the fellow Mumbaikar’s cause.

“Oh, a lot, because the memory is fresh. Domestic cricket was over two months ago. People might tend to forget it, even the selectors. Suddenly you come in and play that kind of innings where you look at ease, the timing is good, the footwork is good, the confidence is good, it would have definitely helped.”

