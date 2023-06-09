Home

Sports

WTC Final 2023: Australian Players Get Booed After Mohammed Siraj’s Successful Review | Viral Video

WTC Final 2023: Australian Players Get Booed After Mohammed Siraj’s Successful Review | Viral Video

The Australian players started to leave the pitch, believing they had dismissed Mohammed Siraj, only to be pulled back following the batter's successful review.

Australian players coming back to field after Mohammed Siraj review. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Australian players received booing from the crowd at the Oval after a successful review from Mohammed Siraj brought them back from the boundary line during India’s first innings in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) on Friday.

Mohammed Siraj, India’s No.11, was ruled LBW during the 68th over of Indian innings. In real-time, it seemed plumb, and the umpire immediately raised his finger, prompting the Australian players to head towards the dressing room. Siraj, on the other hand, requested a review nearly immediately, but the Australian players continued to walk.

You may like to read

The replay revealed Siraj’s bat had a heavy inside edge before the ball touched his pads, forcing umpire Chris Gaffaney to reverse his ruling. It was at this point that booing erupted throughout the Oval stadium, many of which had already reached the boundary line and were obliged to race back into their spots, although with a sheepish smirk on their faces.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) led India’s fightback on the third day of the WTC final. After KS Bharat was removed early, Shardul and Rahane put on a stunning 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket. India were all out for 296.

Following the incident, India added two more runs to their total, both from Mohammed Shami, before the batter was caught behind by Alex Carey. Australia took a mammoth 173-run lead in the first innings, but India averted a follow-on owing to the heroics of Rahane and Shardul in the first session of the day.

(Written By Utkarsh Rathour)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.