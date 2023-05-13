Home

WTC Final 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara Likely to be Named Rohit Sharma’s Deputy; Will Join India Squad Soon – REPORT

WTC Final 2023: Pujara, who is leading the Sussex side in the ongoing County Championship, has scores of 115, 35, 18, 13, 151, 136 & 77 this season.

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his century against Gloucestershire. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: With less than a month to go for the much-awaited World Test Championship final between India and Australia, there are a few concerns for the Rohit Sharma-led team that still needs clarification. Who is the vice-captain of the Indian side? When the Indian board announced the team, Rohit’s deputy was not mentioned. Now, as per a report on InsideSport, Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to be named Rohit’s deputy for the Test against Australia.

“Pujara will be the vice-captain. Everyone is aware of that but it’s not officially mentioned. When we send the final squad to ICC, he will be named the vice-captain. Cheteshwar is doing a fine job for Sussex and it’s great to see him in form,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Pujara, who is leading the Sussex side in the ongoing County Championship, has scores of 115, 35, 18, 13, 151, 136 & 77 this season. Given his ominous form in those conditions, he will surely be India’s main player at the WTC final.

“Pujara will get a short break to recharge his batteries before joining the squad. He has been playing constant cricket and needs to freshen up before the final. He should be joining the camp on May 28-29. Dravid will reach there on May 23 and some of the guys and coaching staff will be with him,” the BCCI official added.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

