  IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Highlights : Australia On Top Of World In Tests
live

WTC Final 2023, India Vs Australia, Day 5:

WTC Final 2023, India Vs Australia, Day 5: India need 280 runs on the final day to win their maiden World Test Championship title. Stay tuned for all live updates.

Updated: June 11, 2023 5:24 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Mohammed Siraj

1* (5) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

13 (8) 3x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(15.2-2-41-3)*

Mitchell Starc

(14-1-77-2)
India vs Australia, WTC final 2023, Day 5

IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score:

After an action-filled first four days, the World Test Championship (WTC) boils down to the final day with India needing 280 runs on Sunday with seven wickets in hand. Virat Kohli is batting on 44 off 60 balls and had Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) for company during a stand of 71 for the fourth wicket as India ended the fourth day on 164/3 in pursuit of world record chase of 444. The first hour of play on the final day will be crucial for both side.

Live Updates

  • 5:17 PM IST

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: It was a great effort from Australia, Indian batters were seen struggling throughout the game. India has now won an ICC trophy since 2013.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: Australia outclassed India and becomes the World Test Champions. The side becomes the only nation to win all the ICC trophies.

  • 5:09 PM IST
    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: Aussies win the match by 209 runs. What a win for the Aussies
  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: Australia has won the WTC Final 2023. They are the first team to win all major ICC trophies in the history

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: OUT! And there goes the only chance India had in this match. Lyon gets Bharat, Aussies need one more wicket here. IND 224/9

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: OUT! Starc strikes again and this time it is Umesh Yadav. AUS need just two more wickets. IND 220/8

  • 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: 60 overs are done of the Indian innings and their chances to survive a defeat here are really bleak as there are still 70 overs remaining in the game. IND 220/7

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: OUT!! Shardul Thakur departs for a duck, Aussies are now just moments away from the big victory. India is heading toward another disappointing ending. IND: 213/7

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: OUT!! and there goes India’s final hope. Ajinkya Rahane departs after scoring 46 runs. Starc takes out the final hurdle. IND 212/6

