WTC Final 2023: Indian Fans Hail Kane Williamson’s Heroics vs Sri Lanka | VIRAL TWEETS

WTC Final 2023: Williamson rose to the task and hit a hundred to guide his side over the line and help India qualify for the World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time.

Updated: March 13, 2023 12:47 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

WTC Final

Christchurch: All eyes were on Christchurch on the final day of the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Indian fans had their eyes on the Christchurch game more than the one taking place in Ahmedabad as there were lots to play for. Kane Williamson rose to the task and hit a hundred to guide his side over the line and help India qualify for the World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time. NZ beat SL in a final ball thriller by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

Now, Indian fans are thanking Williamson for helping India through to the WTC final:

Daryl Mitchell has been awarded the Man of the Match for his terrific ton in the first innings and a match-winning 81 in the second innings. The second Test will begin on 17th March in Wellington.

March 13, 2023

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 12:47 PM IST

