Home

Sports

WTC Final 2023: India’s Record at The Oval Ahead of Australia Clash is a Concern – Check DEETS

WTC Final 2023: India’s Record at The Oval Ahead of Australia Clash is a Concern – Check DEETS

WTC Final 2023: The Indian side has played 14 Tests at the venue, winning two and losing five - the rest ended in a draw.

World Test Championship final 2023: India's Record at Oval

London: In less than a week from now, India takes on Australia in the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023. While experts and fans are coming up with innumerable suggestions, the big concern for India is their poor record at the Kennington Oval in London. The Rohit Sharma-led side would be well aware of it and would like to rectify it with a win. The Indian side played it’s first Test at the iconic venue way back in 1936. The hosts won that game by nine wickets. The Indian side played at the Oval many times after that loss, but they have somehow not been able to make it a happy hunting ground.

The Indian side has played 14 Tests at the venue, winning two and losing five – the rest ended in a draw. What would bring a little joy for the Indians is the fact that it is the English summer and the pitches will be dry. That would assist the Indian spinners. Even premier Australian batter Steve Smith reckoned the pitch will assist spin from the fourth day of the game.

You may like to read

SQUADS

Trending Now

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan.

Following the final, in which both teams will be vying for their first championship, Australia will play England in the Ashes series, with the first test beginning at Edgbaston on June 16.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES