WTC Final 2023: India’s Shardul Thakur Equals Sir Donald Bradman, Allan Border In Unique List

Shardul Thakur notched up his third fifty on English soil in nine Tests in his career. He scored 51 from 109 balls including six fours.

Published: June 9, 2023 8:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Shardul Thakur in action at the Oval against Australia in WTC final. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur joined legendary Australians Sir Don Bradman and Allan Border three consecutive fifty-plus scores at the Oval in Tests on Friday. Thakur’s 51 came in 109 balls against Australia on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Chasing Australia’s first innings score of 469, India were reeling at 152/6 on Day 3 when Thakur joined hands with Ajinkya Rahane to save the sinking ship. The duo put on 109 runs to save India from blushes.

However, Thakur was out soon after completing third Test fifty in England and joined Bradman and Border with most consecutive fifty-plus scores at the Oval in the longest format of the game. Bradman did it between 1930 and 1934 while Border’s three came between 1985 and 1989.

Thakur’s previous half-century at the Oval was against England in 2021. His fifty on Friday also made him only the second Indian to score a half-century in a WTC final. Rahane scored the first in the same innings.

The Indian all-rounder also became the second Indian batter to score a half-century while batting at No.8. Meanwhile, India conceded a huge lead of 173 to Australia after being all out for 296 in the first innings.

Apart from Thakur, Rahane (89) and Ravindra Jadeja (48) played good hands in saving India the blushes. Earlier, Australia had scored 469 in their first innings after being sent into bat, thanks to centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head.

