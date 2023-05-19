Home

WTC Final 2023: Ishan Kishan Brings X-Factor To India Squad In Rishabh Pant’s Absence, Feels Ricky Ponting

Ishan Kishan was drafted into the India's squad for WTC final after KL Rahul was ruled out of the mega clash due to injury.

Ishan Kishan was a part of the India squad in the BGT 2023. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting feels that Ishan Kishan could provide the much-needed X-factor in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant in the India squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia next month.

Kishan was initially omitted from India’s WTC squad but drafted in after KL Rahul ruled himself out of the mega clash following his thigh injury he suffered during the ongoing Indian Premier League. India do have KS Bharat as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the side.

Ponting, who is the Delhi Capitals head coach, felt Kishan’s inclusion could help India play an aggressive brand of cricket in their quest for a first ICC title in 10 years. “There is another X factor that has just been added in Ishan Kishan,” Ponting said during an ICC event on Friday.

“If you look at the way he plays, he is probably the most like Rishabh Pant with his potential to keep and bat in the middle order. If they do play those guys they should be given the right to play an aggressive brand of cricket,” added the two-time Australian World Cup-winning skipper.

Australia Have Slight Advantage

However, Ponting felt Australia have a slight upper hand going into the title clash. “If this game was played in India, I would have said it would be really hard for Australia to win. If this game was played in Australia I would say Australia will be favourites but in England, it brings the teams together.

“We don’t know what the conditions will be like. Having played at the Oval I think conditions will be much similar to an Australian wicket compared to an Indian wicket, therefore giving a slight advantage to Australia.”

Asked what would be India’s best chance in the WTC final, Ponting said Rohit Sharma’s men need to be more adventourous.

“The best chance for India to achieve a result is by being a bit more adventurous in the way they play and Australia will try to do the same thing,” said Ponting. The WTC final between India and Australia will be played from June 7 in London.

