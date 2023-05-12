Home

WTC Final 2023: Jaydev Unadkat To Start Bowling From Next Week, Likely To Be Fit Before Australia Clash

Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the Lucknow Super Giants nets in IPL 2023.

Jaydev Unadkat made his Test comeback for India last year after 12 years. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Jaydev Unadkat is likely to be match fit ahead of India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as the left-arm pacer is recovering fast at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Unadkat, who has been named in the Indian squad, injured his bowling shoulder at the Lucknow Super Giants training session during the ongoing IPL 2023.

Unadkat’s injury came into light on the same day when his IPL teammate KL Rahul ruled himself out of the WTC final due to a thigh injury he suffered a day before while playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium. While Rahul’s omission is a big setback to the Indian team, Unadkat’s injury update would give the thinktank a sigh of relief before the mega clash.

“Jaydev (Unadkat) is currently at the NCA and is recovering well. He is expected to start bowling from Monday and is likely to be fit before the WTC final against Australia,” a source close to the cricketer told India.com and Cricket Country on Friday.

