Josh Hazlewood Hails Virat Kohli’s Fitness, Training Ahead of India-Australia Face-Off
WTC FINAL 2023: Hailing Kohli's fitness and training regime, Hazlewood reckoned the former India captain is an inspiration to many.
London: In a little more than a week, India and Australia will face-off in the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023. While the buzz is palpable, one of the many battles to watch out for will be Josh Hazlewood versus Virat Kohli. Hazlewood is the premier pacer of Australia and he knows a thing or two about Kohli as they play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Hailing Kohli’s fitness and training regime, Hazlewood reckoned the former India captain is an inspiration to many.
“The way Virat Kohli works hard that stands out. His fitness, he’s always the first in training and the last to leave. Other players can improve by seeing him,” he told in a video posted by the ICC.
