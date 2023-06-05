By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WTC Final 2023: Lance Klusener Criticises Hardik Pandya For Giving up on Test Cricket
WTC Final 2023: The star allrounder made a statement earlier where he claimed he was not too inclined to play the longer version.
Mumbai: Now that the focus has shifted to red-ball cricket and with the World Test Championship final coming up, most reckon India would miss the services of Hardik Pandya. The star allrounder was recently leading the Gujarat Titans in the IPL where he did a good job. He led the Titans to the final. While there have been debates in the past featuring Hardik and Test cricket. The star allrounder made a statement earlier where he claimed he was not too inclined to play the longer version.
Former South African cricketer Lance Klusener has criticised Hardik over it.
“Yes, possibly. Test cricket (is) always the pinnacle of testing where you are as a cricketer, and testing yourselves,” Klusener told reporters when one of the questions was on whether Pandya has given up the format.
“He (Pandya) is a fantastic cricketer, and if he can stay fit and continues to bowl 135+ kmph, he will always be challenging as one of the best allrounders in the world,” Klusener further said.
Given his prowess with the bat and the ball, Hardik truly could have been the trump card for India as he would have provided the perfect balance for the unit.
Pandya had taken a break to fully recover from his injury in 2021, and after that – he has not played a single Test.
The WTC final would be played in Kennington Oval in the UK. The Test starts from June 7. All in all, a mouthwatering contest between the two sides is expected in hours from now.
