LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 5: Can Kohli-Rahane Win For India?

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 5: Can Kohli-Rahane Win For India?

WTC Final 2023, India Vs Australia, Day 5: India need 280 runs on the final day to win their maiden World Test Championship title. Stay tuned for all live updates.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 469 (121.3) 1st Innings 296 (69.4) 270/8 (84.3) 2nd Innings 164/3 (40.0) Run Rate: (Current: 4.1) IND need 280 runs to win Last Wicket: Cheteshwar Pujara c Alex Carey b Pat Cummins 27 (47) - 93/3 in 20.4 Over Ajinkya Rahane 20 * (59) 3x4, 0x6 Virat Kohli 44 (60) 7x4, 0x6 Nathan Lyon (11-1-32-1) * Pat Cummins (9-0-42-1)

India vs Australia, WTC final 2023, Day 5

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 5:

After an action-filled first four days, the World Test Championship (WTC) boils down to the final day with India needing 280 runs on Sunday with seven wickets in hand. Virat Kohli is batting on 44 off 60 balls and had Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) for company during a stand of 71 for the fourth wicket as India ended the fourth day on 164/3 in pursuit of world record chase of 444. The first hour of play on the final day will be crucial for both side.

