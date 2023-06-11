ZEE Sites

WTC Final 2023, India Vs Australia, Day 5: India need 280 runs on the final day to win their maiden World Test Championship title. Stay tuned for all live updates.

Updated: June 11, 2023 12:46 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Ajinkya Rahane

20* (59) 3x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

44 (60) 7x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(11-1-32-1)*

Pat Cummins

(9-0-42-1)
After an action-filled first four days, the World Test Championship (WTC) boils down to the final day with India needing 280 runs on Sunday with seven wickets in hand. Virat Kohli is batting on 44 off 60 balls and had Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) for company during a stand of 71 for the fourth wicket as India ended the fourth day on 164/3 in pursuit of world record chase of 444. The first hour of play on the final day will be crucial for both side.

Live Updates

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: Though the highest chase at The Oval is 263, Indian fans will not lose hope going into day five with Kohli and Rahane hardly facing any trouble with batting not looking so difficult on the penultimate day.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: Earlier, India lost Shubman Gill (18 off 19) to a contentious catch before skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27 off 47) brought about their own downfall to make it 93 for three in 31st over.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: India will start Day 5 at 164/3 after Australia set a target of 444. If India manages to win the Test match, it would be the highest chase in the Test history.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: Virat Kohli is batting on 44 and Ajinkya Rahane is batting on 20. Mind you, Rahane is playing with an injured finger.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: As things stands, its 50-50 on either sides. India need 280 runs and Australia need seven wickets.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: Hello and welcome to the final day of the WTC final between India and Australia at the Oval.

