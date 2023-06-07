Home

Sports

WTC Final 2023, London Weather Report: Will Rain Spoilsport During IND Vs AUS Mega Clash At The Oval?

WTC Final 2023, London Weather Report: Will Rain Spoilsport During IND Vs AUS Mega Clash At The Oval?

India will be playing Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval on Wednesday.

The WTC Final 2023 might get disrupted by short spells of rain on Day 4 and 5. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia is set to have a sunny start but there could be small spells of rain at the Oval, according to the weather experts. The match begins at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.

With rain playing spoilsport on Day 1 of the WTC final between India and New Zealand two years ago, one would not want the same to happen again this time and expect full quota of overs to be played before a winner is declared.

You may like to read

The Australians trained on Monday morning when it was cold and overcast. Interestingly, the Indians brought sunshine to The Oval when they turned up in the afternoon session. With less than 24 hours to go before the final, let us take a look at the probability of rain in WTC final 2023.

Trending Now

No Rains Expected On Day 1, 2, 3

According to accuweather.com, the weather on the first three days (June 7, 8 , 9) will be mostly sunny with blue skies. The temperature will be around 21 to 22 degree Celsius and just one per cent chances of precipitation.

Rains Expected On Day 4, 5

However, the on Day 4 (June 10), it is likely to have a mixed weather with both sun and showers playing hide and seek. Based on a accuweather.com report, there could be few showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

There are possibilities of rain on fifth day too as the weather will remian mostly cloudy and warm. Rain is expcted in the afternoon. There are 65 per cent chances of precipitation on both fourth and fifth days.

Reserve Day In Place

The match will go into a reserve day if the daily requirements of the Test match is not met due to weather conditions on any of the five scheduled days. The daily requirements in a Test match include six hours of game time and 90 overs to be bowled.

On Reserve Day (June 12), there is approximately 1.0 mm chances of rain with a cloud cover of 54 per cent. If the match ends in a draw or a result could not be produced due to some other circumstances, then the trophy will be shared.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES