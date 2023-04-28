Home

WTC Final 2023: Michael Vaughan Makes BOLD Comment; Picks KL Rahul Over Shubman Gill to Open With Rohit Sharma

WTC Final: Vaughan hailed Gill but stated that Rahul is better at playing the moving ball better.

Vaughan's bold comment on India openers for WTC final (Image: PTI)

Jaipur: While there is much speculation over who would open with India captain Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship final, former England captain Michael Vaughan made a bold suggestion. Vaughan has picked Rahul to open with Rohit instead of Gill who is the popular choice among experts. Vaughan hailed Gill but stated that Rahul is better at playing the moving ball better.

“The only change that they could make in English conditions is that KL Rahul plays the moving ball better than Shubman Gill. Shubman’s a tremendous young player, but you’ve got to win that one game of cricket. Forget history; it’s about picking the best XI to win the World Test Championship. When it’s straight, Shubman is a dangerous player, but I’ve seen a few little technical deficiencies. When the ball moves, he takes his hand a little bit too much towards the ball,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

“He snicks off quite consistently. I’m not sure they will do that (replace Shubman with KL Rahul) because I’m not in the selection room. (But) don’t pick a team based on what’s next or who’s going to play in the West Indies; you’ve got to pick the team for that one game of cricket,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz. India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat. The summit clash will be played at The Oval starting June 7.

