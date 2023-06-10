Mitchell Starc Hails Ajinkya Rahane, Says We Know Jinks Can Play Innings Like That

Home

Rahane's knock came when team India was struggling to get the rhythm. India are well behind in the game but if was not for Rahane’s knock, they were staring at a follow-on.

London: Australia speedster Mitchell Starc hailed Ajinkya Rahane for his 89-run knock in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval in London. The 35-Year old batter has made a comeback in the Indian Test team after January 2022.

Australia Speedster revealed that they already knew about this and it was a special catch to get him out.

“He played really well. We know Jinks can play innings like that; we’ve seen it through series before. He came in at a tough time to bat and managed to, along with Thakur as well, to absorb some pressure there and build an innings and played really nicely,” said Starc.

“So, it took a special catch to get him out and certainly that partnership was one that sort of prolonged our bowling innings I guess but I think they both played pretty well.

“Jinx probably was a little bit more you know – waited for the bad ball and built his innings and then built a nice partnership. So, we know what a good player he is and he’s done in the past and hopefully we can get him out early in the second innings.” The left arm pacer had dismissed Virat Kohli with a snorter on day two. With the pitch playing tricks, he felt he got lucky.

“From that far end I struggled to find some rhythm. I just went back to trying to run in and hit the wicket. I managed to find a bit of extra bounce and found the thumb. So, yeah, nice one to get,” he said.

