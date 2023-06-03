Home

Sports

WTC Final 2023: Mohammad Kaif Picks Ishan Kishan Over KS Bharat Against Australia

WTC Final 2023: Mohammad Kaif Picks Ishan Kishan Over KS Bharat Against Australia

Rohit Sharma-led team India is currently in London practicing for the clash against Australia. There will be confusion for India's middle order as in the absence of Rishabh Pant who will be the wicketkeeper between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat.

Mohammad Kaif Picks Ishan Kishan Over KS Bharat Against Australia

London: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif picked Ishan Kishan over KS Bharat for India’s playing XI against Australia for World Test Championship Final which will be played at The Oval in London from June 7.

Rohit Sharma-led team India is currently in London practicing for the clash against Australia. There will be confusion for India’s middle order as in the absence of Rishabh Pant who will be the wicketkeeper between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat. There will be one more confusion for Rohit between Ashwin and Jadeja.

You may like to read

Rohit Sharma doesn’t want to repeat what happened in the last WTC Final at that time India ignored the conditions and decided to field their best possible XI with Jadeja and Ashwin. They paid the price. The overcast and damp conditions demanded an extra seamer, who wasn’t there to help out Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Trending Now

However, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif reckoned that Ishan Kishan will be the wicketkeeper with Ravindra Jadeja as the guaranteed spin-bowling all-rounder at No.6

“For the World Test Championship, the openers should be Shubhman Gill and Rohit Sharma, followed by Pujara who plays at number three and has experience there. At number four would be Virat Kohli followed by Rahane who makes his return to the team. I would play Ishan Kishan over KS Bharat because you would want someone to play attacking shots at number six, because the ball is old and Rishabh Pant used to play that role. At seven, I will play Jadeja,” Kaif told Star Sports ahead of the summit clash.

The fight for the No.8 spot will be between Ashwin and Shardul Thakur depending on the conditions and weather, said Kaif.

“At eight I would either play Ashwin or Shardul, depending on the pitch conditions, and if the pitch suits spin then Ashwin can target the left-handed batsmen like Warner, Travis Head and Khawaja, so it will be a good match-up. I would take fast bowlers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj followed by Umesh Yadav at number 11. This would be my preferred playing 11 because it’s early June, you will need three fast bowlers plus Jadeja and Ashwin or Shardul, depending on the forecast,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES