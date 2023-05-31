ZEE Sites

WTC Final 2023: Steve Smith Feels India Would Have Edge Over Australia at Oval Due to THIS Reason

WTC Final 2023: Claiming that the conditions at The Oval would be similar to India, Smith feels at the the pitch at the venue slows up as the game progresses and starts offering spin. 

Updated: May 31, 2023 9:41 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

'The Oval is a nice place to bat': Smith's WTC final preview (Image: ICC)

London: Ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023, former Australian captain Steve Smith reckons India will have the advantage. Claiming that the conditions at The Oval would be similar to India, Smith feels at the the pitch at the venue slows up as the game progresses and starts offering spin. He also admitted that he expects nothing short of a cracker.

“The Oval can present itself with spin at times as the game wears on so we could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India. The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket with the lightening fast outfield. You can also have some decent pace and bounce,” Smith said in an interaction with the ICC on Tuesday.

Smith loves the venue. He has played three games at the Oval and averages 97.75.

