WTC Final 2023: Kohli, Ashwin & Other Team India Members Set to Leave For UK Tomorrow - Report

WTC Final 2023: Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin & Other Team India Members Set to Leave For UK Tomorrow – Report

Rohit Sharma will join the squad after finishing his IPL duty, head coach Rahul Dravid will have to lead the preparation phase.

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is set to leave for the United Kingdom on Tuesday, ahead of the World Test Championship final which will be played against Australia at The Oval starting from June 7. The 34-Year old batter will go along with other team members that include Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently out of Indian Premier League after losing the must win game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at M. Chidambaram Stadium. Now he is free to go for World Test Championship.

According to sportsstar. Both Unadkat and Umesh Yadav have been passed fit by experts at the National Cricket Academy.

Chennai’s promising pacer Mukesh Kumar is also in the reserves with three other uncapped pacers Aniket Choudhary, Akash Deep and Yarra Prithviraj and will also travel with Kohli in the first batch.

India will miss the services of KL Rahul who got injured while playing an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team India announced Ishan Kishan as his replacement for the final.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warn

