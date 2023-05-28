Home

WTC Final 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Be Key For India, Says Michael Hussey

India will be playing Australia in the World Test Championship final in London that starts from June 7.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey stated Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s form with the bat will be key to India’s chances in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia starting next month from June 7 at the Oval.

Kohli has been India’s best batter besides Shubman Gill in the past 10 months, and finished IPL 2023 with 600-plus runs including two back-to-back hundreds for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In contrast, Rohit couldn’t do much for Mumbai Indians.

“It’s hard to see past Virat Kohli. He (Kohli) is obviously coming back into some great form again in all forms of the game really, so both he and Rohit Sharma with the bat are going to be important for India,” Hussey told the ICC website.

Kohli is among the few first-batch players who have already reached United Kingdom ahead of the WTC final. The Indian teams is currently training at Kent Cricket Ground. As far as five-ball cricket is concerned, India recently won the home series against Australia 2-1.

But Hussey felt, the WTC final will be totally a different ball game. “It is going to be played in England, so English conditions will be different to the recent series in India, so I think the fast bowlers are going to be important.

“Pat Cummins (is a key for Australia) and Josh Hazlewood might be fit again which would be nice for Australia. But India have got so many great bowlers as well. You’ve got (Mohammed) Siraj and (Mohammed) Shami and obviously the spinners with (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin as well.

“It’s a world-class attack and the Aussies are going to have to be at their best to beat them.” Hussey also felt India will feel the pressure since they haven’t won any ICC trophy since 2013. India lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final two years ago.

“I just want to see two great teams go head-to-head and see who comes out on top. We just want to see good, hard, fair cricket and whoever comes out on top deserves to. And it should be a fantastic match,” said Hussey who is part of Chennai Super Kings’ support staff.

