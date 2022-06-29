New Delhi: Australia, under the leadership of Pat Cummins are currently at the top of the World Test Championship table in the current cycle. The ever so resolute Australian side will certainly look to put aside their last season disappointing show to feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) final this time. However, the other teams with the likes of India, Pakistan and England performing brilliantly at their home turf, one cannot rule out the possibility of these teams featuring in the final too.Also Read - India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup - Who Will Win? Harbhajan Singh Avoids Making Prediction

Will India feature in their second consecutive WTC final? India is currently at the 3rd spot behind Australia and South Africa. With Australia touring India and Bangladesh, considerably a weaker Test side, India would like to believe they are in line to win most of the remaining 7 Test matches. India can reach a maximum of 74.53 percentage points and a couple of losses in the remaining seven would leave them at 63.42 percentage which still will be good enough for a place in the final.

Will Pakistan feature in their first ever WTC final? Pakistan will certainly fancy their chances as most of their test matches in their upcoming calender are scheduled at their home. Pakistan also have seven Test matches in the cycle and their chances of making it to the final is significantly higher as compared to Sri Lanka or South Africa with most of their matches scheduled to be played in home soil. Pakistan are scheduled to host England in a three-match series followed by a couple of Test matches against New Zealand while the two away Test matches are against Sri Lanka. Even with a couple of losses against any of the sides, they might still finish with a percentage point of above 65.

One way or another, if India comes up against Pakistan in a WTC final, it will be no less than a cricketing grandeur for fans around the world.

The final is set to be played at Lord’s between the top two ranked teams in the table.

