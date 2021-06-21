New Delhi: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels that Ajinkya Rahane needs to understand the pattern of how the New Zealand team got him out during the World Test Championship Final. Rahane was batting fluently till he got out on a bouncer from Neil Wagner which the stylish batsman tried to pull but missed the top connection. Tom Latham took his catch inside the circle to send him back to the pavilion on 49. Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 21, Monday, India vs New Zealand Day 4, WTC 2021 Final: Start Delayed Due to Rain, Washout on Cards

Laxman recalled that New Zealand got Rahane out with the same plan during the Christchurch Test in 2020.

"I am always impressed with Kane Williamson's captaincy. I thought that Ajinkya Rahane was getting his eye in, he was batting much better, he looked more assured on the crease as compared to yesterday. But this is something that has become a pattern with Ajinkya Rahane's batting. It was the same game plan that New Zealand used against him in Christchurch. This is something he requires to understand," Laxman said on Star Sports.

The veteran India batsman emphasized on how Wagner and Williamson plotted Rahane’s dismissal by changing the field placement on that delivery which forced Rahane to play the half-hearted pull shot.

“You talked about the planning between Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson. There was no fielder there on the fifth delivery, the one before he got out. And then a fielder was placed there and also near the backward short-leg. It forced Ajinkya Rahane to play half-hearted pull shot. There was no conviction in that pull short and this would be something Ajinkya Rahane will be disappointed with,” Laxman added.

Laxman further recalled a couple of batting advice from legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the initial days of his cricketing career.

“I remember when I started my cricketing career, the great Sachin Tendulkar advised me that there are two areas that you have to be comfortable if you have to be successful.

“Number One is you know where your off stump is, you know how to play the ball when it is pitched in the corridor of uncertainty. And you also should know how to leave or defend the bouncers,” Laxman further said.

“Because if the opposition comes to know that you are a compulsive pull shot or hook shot player, they will bowl a barrage of bouncers at you and have the field set to make you play that shot. And it is always going to be a low percentage shot,” he signed off.