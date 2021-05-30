New Delhi: The World Test Championship final will take place at Southampton between India and New Zealand starting June 18. Given the times we are living in, it becomes all the more important to stage events of such magnitude in a bio-secure environment. Here we have a look at all the measures ICC is taking to make the bio-secure bubble as safe as possible for the players and the support staff. Also Read - 'I Couldn't Sleep, Jaaga Hi Rehta Tha': Ravindra Jadeja Recalls His Ordeal When He Was Dropped

The event has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on 17 May 2021.

As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test. Prior to travelling, the party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place. Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.

Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players’ activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.

As per the latest release of ICC, the New Zealand team are already in the UK ahead of their bilateral series against England and the team will transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the World Test Championship Final bubble on 15 June and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton.