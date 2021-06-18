Southampton: South African pacer Dale Steyn is a legend in his own right! With more than 700 international wickets to his name, the SA fast bowler terrorised batsmen across the globe in his prime with his pace. With the much-awaited World Test Championship final about to get started, Steyn was asked to reveal how he would bowl to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson – who are the modern masters of the game. Also Read - Southampton Weather Forecast June 18, Friday, WTC Final - India vs New Zealand: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport on Day 1 at Ageas Bowl

"Kohli is someone who wants to get on the front foot and assert himself. Because he has grown up in India, he is used to the wickets being flatter, the ball not bouncing a lot. So he is always looking to go down the ground and dominate. The best part is that he is equally good at the backfoot. He relishes the bounce and has hence been successful against Morne Morkel and Mitchell Johnson. With him I want him to feel I will bowl a bouncer, but then get it up there and then get the ball to swing," Steyn said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Kane on the contrary is someone who wants to hang back and bat deep, play the ball late. With him I will go short because he is so headstrong, he may think I will bowl up to him. So, if he goes forward, he may end up gloving it. I remember hitting him once at Port Elizabeth," Steyn on Williamson.

Meanwhile, the WTC final that was scheduled to get underway at Ageas Bowl, Southampton has been delayed due to rain on Friday. The covers are on and the toss is also due.