When India lock horns with New Zealand in the biggest ever Test – the World Test Championship final – at Southampton, there would be two of the best captains – Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson – leading their respective teams in the park at the Ageas Bowl. Not only would it be a test for all the players, but the bigger pressure would be shouldered by these two men as expectations on them would be soaring. Also Read - WTC Final Pitch: First Look of The Ageas Bowl Strip at Southampton Ahead of India-New Zealand Face-Off | PIC

NZ has got the better of India in recent times – that too in big matches – but the WTC final would be a different ball game altogether and the two skippers would be mindful of that. Also Read - Ind vs NZ Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTC 2021 India vs New Zealand in India

In case you are a cricket buff and in a dilemma while picking your Fantasy team or just the Captains and the Vice-Captain – we would suggest you pick one of them or both for that matter. They are world-class players for a reason and hence it would be safe to bet on them. Also Read - WTC Final: I Feel Strike Rate is Absolute Non-Sense: Dinesh Karthik Defends Cheteshwar Pujara's Approach

WTC Dream11 Captain/Vice-Captain

Kane Williamson/Virat Kohli

Ind vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rishab Pant

Batsmen: R Sharma, C Pujara, R Taylor, K Williamson

All-rounders: R Jadeja, R Ashwin

Bowlers: T Southee, N Wagner, T Boult, J Bumrah

Ind vs NZ Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme/T Boult, Ajaj Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

Ind vs NZ SQUADS

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli ©, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wrdddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohs Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Mohd Siraj

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt Henry