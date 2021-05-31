The Virat Kohli-led Indian team would be leaving for the United Kingdom in less than a week. There has already been a lot of talk surrounding the Indian team composition and what are their realistic chances of beating New Zealand – who would be better prepared. Former India cricketer Vankatapathy Raju reckoned the side would miss all-rounder Hardik Pandya in overseas conditions. Also Read - When BJP Leader Asked Virat Kohli to Divorce Anushka Sharma

"New Zealand have good all-rounders. Their batting looks strong. Kyle Jamieson is in very good form with the red ball, getting wickets against India, West Indies and Pakistan. Because of his height, he gets good bounce and also gives an extra boost as an all-rounder. New Zealand have good fast bowling all-rounders while India have good spinning all-rounders. This is where Hardik brings the balance overseas and will his absence will be felt," Raju told Sportskeeda.

Hardik was not named in the India squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the subsequent five-match Test series in England.

However, Hardik is expected to fly to Sri Lanka in July as Team India are set to play six-game limited overs series.

Raju also reckoned that India has all its bases covered and would look to win.

“India have got a good pace bowling attack under helpful conditions helpful. They also have the experience with Ishant Sharma having 302 Test wickets, Md Shami with 180 Test wickets and Bumrah with 83. If the conditions are dry, India is well equipped with two genuine spinning all-rounders in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja came back after missing a major part of the Australia tour and showed in IPL that he was getting into rhythm with his deadly all-round abilities. Also, when you have Umesh Yadav and Md Siraj, who has done brilliantly, sitting out, this is the best combination India have,” he added.