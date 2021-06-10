Sydney: With fans in India and New Zealand gearing up to watch the most awaited match of the year that will decide the world’s best Test team, the Aussie fans might miss out on all the action that unfolds at Southampton starting 18th June. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is trying to get hold of a broadcaster to show the match but have failed to strike a deal up until now. With no broadcasters securing the rights to televise the match, the people of Australia might miss out to watch the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Also Read - ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Holds 2nd Position, Ravindra Jadeja Moves Up 1 Place

"The International Cricket Council is scrambling to find a provider to show the match between India and New Zealand in Southampton, starting next Friday," said a report in theroar.com.au.

The report quoted a spokesperson of streaming provider Kayo as saying, "At this stage, we don't have the rights to show the final but discussions are ongoing."

The ICC also confirmed that there is no deal yet although it expressed confidence that the deal will be thrashed out in the coming days.

Usually, Star Sports, the ICC’s broadcast partner, handles the global broadcast network. However, since the WTC final is a one-off match, it has not taken up the responsibility of distributing the broadcast across the world.

The WTC final’s broadcast rights are held by Star India in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; Sky in England, SuperSport in South Africa and Sky New Zealand in New Zealand.

Australia, who were in the running to make it to the WTC final, missed out on it after India defeated England 3-1 in the Test series in India.

Aussies had earlier lost to India at home and did not tour South Africa due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and that affected their chances of qualifying for the final.

