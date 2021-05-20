India batting mainstay in the longer format – Cheteshwar Pujara has sent a strong warning to New Zealand ahead of the highly-awaited World Test Championship final in Southampton, starting June 18. Pujara believes that the Indian cricket team has all their bases covered, and possesses the experience and skillset to defeat any side in the world, on any surface of the world. The 33-year-old Pujara still feels the pain New Zealand had caused India last year when the Kiwis blanked them 2-0 in the two-match Test series. However, Pujara feels India will be a different proposition when the sides clash again at the neutral venue. Also Read - Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Return as Bangladesh Name Squad For First Two ODIs Versus Sri Lanka

Pujara, who scored an unbeaten 132 on the 2018 England tour, has played a vital role in Team India's memorable Test series triumphs in Australia. India made two outstanding comebacks in their last two-Test series – against Australia and England – by winning the series after losing the first Test.

"When we played the Kiwis in 2020, it was in their backyard. That won't be the case in the WTC final since it's a neutral venue for both the teams. None of the teams will have home advantage," Pujara was quoted by The Times of India newspaper.

“We have our bases covered and if we play to our potential – then we have the ability to beat any side in the world,” he added.

The right-handed batsman also spoke about how fortunate he feels to play cricket amid these challenging times. “This is a tough time for everyone across the world, and it’s a situation that happens once in 100 years or more. The fortunate part is that we are able to play and the WTC final is going ahead as per schedule.

Even if we are short preparation-wise, I feel the team has enough experience to deliver a strong performance,” Pujara said.

Pujara said that New Zealand bowling attack won’t present a challenge for India batsmen in the World Test Championship final in Southampton since the match will be played on neutral venue.

“Their bowling attack is very well-balanced. We have faced their bowlers before and have a fair idea of how they operate, the angles they use and we will be prepared,” said India’s No. 3 in Test cricket.

New Zealand had won the last Test series against India, winning it 2-0 at home. But Pujara said that the neutral venue will give both sides equal chance.

The Saurashtra batsman, who was the star performer in Australia, helping India win two back-to-back series, said India’s loss to England in Southampton in 2018 won’t have a negative effect.

“It is difficult to assess one particular game. We were in a commanding position – against England in 2018 – and had our chances. But I won’t assess that Test with the WTC final because we are playing a different side this time. The only thing which we need to take from any game is the positive aspects and that’s what I always believe in,” he added.

India were in a good position to win that Test but eventually lost by 60 runs as off-spinner Moeen Ali wreaked havoc with a nine-wicket haul.