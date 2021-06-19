New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik impressed many with his commentary skills during the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Karthik gave very insightful details about the game during the initial overs of the WTC final. The wicketkeeper-batsman is among the two Indians in the commentary panel for the WTC final as the other is batting great Sunil Gavaskar. Also Read - LIVE Streaming IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021, Day 2, Southampton: When And Where To Watch WTC Final India vs New Zealand in India

Karthik gained huge popularity during his commentary stint with Sky Sports earlier this year when England toured India.

The fans on Twitter didn't waste much time and started hailing Karthik for his insightful commentary during the mega clash. The KKR batsman also pointed out that the Indian team scored more runs in the first six overs of the WTC final than it hit during the semifinal of the 2019 WC against New Zealand. Interestingly, India just scored 10 runs in 6 overs during the 2019 WC semis and lost three wickets, while on Saturday openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma managed to score 16 without any loss.

Dinesh Karthik said “India has got more runs here in first 6 over than what they did in World Cup Semi-final” #INDvNZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik will surely be the next big name in TV commentary. Rich cultured voice…great sense of humour. The best to come out of India in a long, long time. #INDvNZ #WTCFinal2021 #TestChampionship — Rameshwar Singh (@RSingh6969a) June 19, 2021

Nasser Hussain: Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin. Shows positive intent. Dinesh Karthik: Yes, exactly the opposite of you.#WTC2021 #WTCFinal2021 #worldtestchampionshipfinal — बेरोजगार (@local_londa) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik upping the commentary game, more importantly just get into direct points and at times cheeky as well. #INDvNZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik doing a fantastic job in the commentary box. Nice friendly banter with Nassa ! The SkySports camaraderie can be clearly seen.@nassercricket @DineshKarthik #WTC21 #INDvNZ — Sanket D. Patil (@sankulyaa) June 19, 2021

I would say the best opening was not done by Rohit or Gill but by Dinesh Karthik. 😭❤️ — Prachi Bhardwaj (@prachibhardwajj) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik enjoyed the banter with his commentary partner and former England captain Nasser Hussain. Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first in the overcast conditions, however, the Indian openers managed to hold the ground and scored 41 runs for no loss at the first drinks break of WTC final.