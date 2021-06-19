New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik impressed many with his commentary skills during the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Karthik gave very insightful details about the game during the initial overs of the WTC final. The wicketkeeper-batsman is among the two Indians in the commentary panel for the WTC final as the other is batting great Sunil Gavaskar. Also Read - LIVE Streaming IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021, Day 2, Southampton: When And Where To Watch WTC Final India vs New Zealand in India
Karthik gained huge popularity during his commentary stint with Sky Sports earlier this year when England toured India.
The fans on Twitter didn't waste much time and started hailing Karthik for his insightful commentary during the mega clash. The KKR batsman also pointed out that the Indian team scored more runs in the first six overs of the WTC final than it hit during the semifinal of the 2019 WC against New Zealand. Interestingly, India just scored 10 runs in 6 overs during the 2019 WC semis and lost three wickets, while on Saturday openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma managed to score 16 without any loss.
Dinesh Karthik enjoyed the banter with his commentary partner and former England captain Nasser Hussain. Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first in the overcast conditions, however, the Indian openers managed to hold the ground and scored 41 runs for no loss at the first drinks break of WTC final.