With a day to go for the start of the World Test Championship final, it is believed that the Virat Kohli-led will field four fast bowlers. Reports claim that India is yet to make up their mind with the playing XI they want to field. As per a report in The Telegraph, India is likely to play four pacers along with Ravichandran Ashwin as the lone spinner. Also Read - WTC Final, Dream11 Top Picks, India vs New Zealand: Have You Picked Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson as Captain or Vice-Captain of Your Fantasy Team?

The report suggests that Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj would be the ones making the cut. Also Read - LIVE India Women vs England Women One-Off Test, Live Score And Updates: Eng Declare At 396/9

“As of now, the pace quartet of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj and Ashwin look likely to take the field,” sources told the publication. Also Read - WTC Final Pitch: First Look of The Ageas Bowl Strip at Southampton Ahead of India-New Zealand Face-Off | PIC

The decision could also have been made looking at the green cover on the pitch at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

The report also highlights that the Indian team management is in a dilemma over whether to play and extra batsman in the form of Hanuma Vihari or go in for the four-man pace battery. “They are still undecided on whether to have a four-man pace attack or play an extra batsman in the form of Hanuma Vihari. India have gone into Tests with five specialist bowlers since the Boxing Day match in Melbourne. But the cold and wet conditions in the early part of the English summer and the incisive New Zealand attack have prompted a rethink in strategy,” sources told The Telegraph.