New Delhi: Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has lauded Mohammed Shami's breathtaking spell in the opening session of Day 5 against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday. Mohammed Shami bowled at full cylinder as he breathed down the neck of the Kiwi batsmen.

Shami first got the wicket of veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor as Shubman Gill took a brilliant catch at short cover. Subsequently, Shami clean bowled BJ Watling with a beautiful delivery and then plumbed Colin Grandhomme as he used the width of the crease to great effect.

Thus, Shami scalped three wickets in the opening session and got India back into the contest. After the opening session, Shami also got the wicket of Kyle Jamieson with a bouncer.

Laxman added that Shami made the most of his experience and learned from his mistakes. The gun fast bowler gave his best as he was running up with steam.

Laxman said while talking to Star Sports, “That’s what you get from your experienced bowlers. All three (Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami) are experienced bowlers and they know what to do. They learn from their mistake. What does experience give you? Experience gives you how to quickly adapt and that’ exactly what Shami did.

“The other night, while he was unplayable and he looked good because the majority of times, the batsmen were getting beaten, but the wicket-taking delivery was missing. Whereas today, the fuller he bowled, he got the reward for change in that length. But also the intensity; he bowled a long spell but from the first ball till the last ball of the spell, the pace did not drop down. This means he worked on his fitness and the intensity was really great to see,” explained Laxman.”

Shami has been the pick of the Indian bowlers as he has scalped four wickets and he has bowled at the top of his game.