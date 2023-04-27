Home

WTC Final: MS Dhoni Played Big Role In Ajinkya Rahane’s Selection In India Squad – Report

Rohit Sharma will lead India against Australia in the WTC Final to be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11.

Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The inclusion of experienced batter Ajinkya Rahane in India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final squad was done after consultation with Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, according to a report in TOI.

Rahane, who is currently in top form for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2023, made a Test return after 15 months. With Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, both missing out due to injuries, the selection committee were left with no other choice but to consider the old war horse.

The last time Rahane played in whites was during India’s tour of South Africa in January 2022. While Iyer, who recently underwent a back surgery, is recovering, Pant has started his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy after suffering a car accident last year.

The right-hander, who played an integral part in India’s famous win in Australia in 2021, has been in stellar form for the four-time champions in IPL 2023. In five innings so far, the opener has scored 209 runs at a staggering strike rate of 199.05.

For the unknown, Rahane also scored 634 runs in seven Ranji Trophy matches in the recently-concluded BCCI domestic season at an average of 57. India will be facing Australia in the final of WTC from June 7 at The Oval in England.

While Australia are the first-timers in WTC final, this was India’s second consecutive summit clash qualification. India had lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in 2021.

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

