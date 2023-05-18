Home

Sports

WTC Final On Virat Kohli’s Mind Despite Sixth IPL Hundred During SRH vs RCB Clash

Virat Kohli equalled Chris Gayle on six hundreds in IPL. Riding on Kohli's knock, RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli might have scored his sixth century in Indian Premier League on Thursday but the World Test Championship final against Australia next month in London has already occupied his mind.

Riding on Kohli’s magnificent century at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore eased to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2023 encounter and rise one spot up to fourth in points table.

Not an ardent fan of fancy shots – like in T20s these days – Kohli played some of the best shots from the book and expressed staying true to his technique is important since Test cricket is coming up. I’ve never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots.

“It’s Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL. have to stay true to my technique,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after receiving the Player of the Match award.

