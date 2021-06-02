As the Indian team gets ready to leave for a long tour of England, Ravichandran Ashwin named the ‘special player’ to watch out for during India’s stay in the UK. Hailing young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Ashwin reckoned he would be the player to watch out for as he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his attacking style of cricket. Also Read - Ramiz Raja Reveals Why India Are 'Favourites' Across The World

"We all know what sort of player Rishabh is. He can take the game away from the opposition," Ashwin told The New Indian Express when asked about the same.

Lauding Pant's fearless approach, Ashwin reckoned it is a 'luxury' to have someone like him at the No 6 slot.

“We have the luxury of batting the keeper at No. 6 and playing five bowlers, which is so crucial for the combination. His natural bat swing and fearless approach make him a special player and a talent to watch,” Ashwin added.

Ashwin felt the experienced Indian have a good enough chance of doing well in England. He also admitted that James Anderson would make things difficult for the Indian batsmen.

“England play good cricket on their pitches and they have shown how good they are in their conditions. James Anderson will make it as difficult as it can be for us. The conditions are key in England, but the experience that this Indian team has should hold us in good stead,” Ashwin added further.

Ashwin is expected to play a huge role as well – with the ball and the bat. The Indian team will first play the inaugural World Test Championship final which would be followed by a five-match Test series versus England.