New Delhi: Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant received mixed reactions from fans on Twitter after a dismal show with the bat in the first innings of the World Test Championship Final. Pant was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson on 4 as fans fired shots at the southpaw. The wicketkeeper-batsman came to bat at a very tricky situation when skipper Virat Kohli got out on 44 without adding any run on his overnight total.
Pant played very cautiously and opened his run-account on the 20th ball he faced with a boundary. It was very unlikely for Pant to score at a strike rate of 18.18 after facing 20 plus balls.
The southpaw was caught at slip by Tom Latham as he tried to drive the ball through the off side but managed to get only an edge.
The fans on Twitter didn’t waste any time and started criticizing Pant for playing a rash shot.
Meanwhile, some cricket fans also backed Pant to bounce back and perform better it gets a chance to bat in the second innings.
Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also followed Pant back in Pavillion soon after playing a loose shot. He missed his fifty by just one run. India were 184/6 after 84 overs with Ravichandran Ashwin (15*) and Ravindra Jadeja (11*) in the middle.