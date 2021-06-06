Veteran India batsman Yuvraj Sing feels opener Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill need to adapt to the conditions quickly in England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Rohit and Shubman started opening the innings for India since December 2020. The duo has been successful so far but their real test will be the WTC final where the stakes will be much high. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For WTC 2021 Final: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Comeback in Virat Kohli-Led Likely XI

Yuvraj feels Rohit and Shubman know the challenge of facing the dukes balls as it started assisting the pacers early.

"Rohit Sharma is very experienced now in Test matches. He has almost 7 hundreds, 4 double hundreds as opener. But both Rohit and Shubman Gill have not opened in England ever," Yuvraj said on Sports Tak

“They know the challenge, the Dukes Ball swings early. They have to get used to the conditions quickly. In England, it’s important to take it one session at a time. In the morning, the ball swings and seams, in the afternoon you can score runs, after Tea, it swings again. As a batsman, if you can adapt to these things, you can be successful,” he added.

The southpaw added that Shubman is still inexperienced but he needs to confident with his approach after a stellar show in Australia.

“On the other hand, Shubman is a very young guy, still inexperienced but he should feel confident about his success in Australia. So, if he has the belief, he can do well anywhere else in the world.”

Meanwhile, Yuvraj also joined the bandwagon of players who supported the 3 Tests WTC final. The former India allrounder claims that New Zealand have the advantage of having match time just ahead of the summit clash.

“I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England.

“There are 8-10 practice sessions but there’s no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge,” Yuvraj added.