New Delhi: The Indian team was the most consistent team during the World Test Championship cycle 2019-21 as they went on to win 12 matches out of their 17 matches and thus finished at the top of the standings with a winning percentage of 72.2. However, the Virat Kohli-led team could not cross the last barrier and were defeated by New Zealand by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, there were huge expectations from the Indian players but they could not deliver the goods. We take a look at three Indian who disappointed with their renditions in the WTC final.

1. Jasprit Bumrah: India's ace paceman Jasprit Bumrah is the team's best fast bowler. However, Bumrah was not up to the mark, especially in the first innings as he went wicketless throughout the whole match. Bumrah was on the short side and could not hit the right areas. The right-arm fast bowler didn't have the rub of the green on his side in the second dig as he was able to produce Ross Taylor's outside edge but Cheteshwar Pujara went on to shell the chance.

2. Cheteshwar Pujara: India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is the backbone of the team’s batting order. However, Pujara failed to find any kind of momentum in his batting in the WTC Final against the Kiwis. Pujara scored 8 and 54 in each of the innings and could not get going against the Blackcaps bowlers. In fact, Pujara struggled to rotate the strike in both the innings as he faced 54 and 80 balls.

3. Virat Kohli: The Indian skipper Virat Kohli led from the front in the all-important final. However, Kohli could not deliver the goods with the bat. The talisman looked good in the first innings as he scored 44 runs but he didn’t add any runs to his overnight score on Day three despite getting settled. Furthermore, Kohli was dismissed for 13 in the second essay and it was the turning point of the game.