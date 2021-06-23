New Delhi: The Indian skipper Virat Kohli congratulated BJ Watling before the start of play and the gesture won hearts on the social media platform after the ICC released its video on their Twitter handle. BJ Watling is playing his swansong match for the Kiwis and he has been a top performer for New Zealand over the years. Also Read - LIVE WTC Final IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Today Test Day 6 Updates: Pant, Jadeja Key For India After Lunch, New Zealand Eye Quick Wickets
Watling had earlier revealed that the WTC Final will be the last Test match for the Kiwis. It has been an incredible career for New Zealand's gloveman as he has delivered in all the conditions.
The right-hander has scored 3790 runs in 75 Test matches for New Zealand at a decent average of 37.52. Watling scored 19 fifties, eight hundred and a double century in his impressive career for the Kiwis. Watling has also taken 262 catches and effected eight stumpings in the red-ball version. However, he was dismissed after scoring only one run in the first innings of the WTC final against India as he got a peach of a ball from Mohammed Shami.
Meanwhile, India is currently 130-5 and we all can witness an exciting finish. New Zealand was able to take three wickets in the opening session on reserve day whereas India scored 66 runs. India is ahead by 98 runs and they will look to set up a target of more than 180 for New Zealand.