New Delhi: Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman believes New Zealand will now hold the advantage after Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the World Test Championship final. Kane Williamson decided to bowl first as there were overcast conditions and the Kiwis are playing with four front-line fast bowlers.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli decided not to change India's playing XI despite overcast conditions. India has picked both their spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, India went on to lunch at 69-2 after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 62 runs for the opening partnership. India is currently 81-2 as Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have got settled.

"There is talent, class and experience in India's batting line-up. As far as the advantage is concerned, yes, New Zealand's strength as Kane (Williamson) mentioned at the toss has been their fast bowling department. They have performed consistently and these conditions suit their fast bowling department," Laxman said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

“They have gone in with four quality fast bowlers and the challenge each one poses is different. They have a left-arm seamer in Boult, Southee takes the ball away from the right-hander. Jamieson gets that extra bounce and Wagner can bowl a lot of short-pitched stuff.

“So, overall there is an advantage to New Zealand, but having said that India has quality and experience in their batting which can counter that advantage,” he added.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli feels the runs on the board in the big match always makes a difference. In fact, Kohli admitted that he would have also bowled first if he had won the toss. The Indian team will look to put a good score on the board after their openers gave them a decent start.