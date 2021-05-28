With less than a week to go for Virat Kohli and Co to leave for the tour of England, former World Cup-winning India captain Kapil Dev has given a few suggestions to the Indian skipper. Dev feels if Kohli adheres to these, he could score big runs in the UK. In English conditions, Kapil asked Kohli not to be over-aggressive. The former India all-rounder also reckoned Kohli would be better off waiting for his moments of dominance. Also Read - Virat Kohli Will Leave Captaincy For Rohit Sharma Soon: Kiran More

"I expect him to excel. Can you really shackle him? He is a natural when it comes to adapting but I would caution him to not be over-aggressive. He will have to measure it session by session. He'll be better off waiting for his moments of dominance," Kapil told Mid-Day in an interview.

Kohli, who would be on his third English tour, would need to show patience to succeed in the UK. Kapil also asked Kohli not to try too hard too early in conditions that would offer swing and seam to bowlers.

“He will get his runs with a bit of patience. Trying too hard and too early doesn’t work in England where you need to watch the movement of the ball. If you play seam and swing well, show patience, you will succeed in England,” he added.

Kohli toured England for the first time in 2014 and it turned out to be a woeful series for him as a batsman. He could merely muster 134 runs from 10 innings. Four years later, Kohli turned it around in style, scoring a mammoth 593 runs from five Tests, including two centuries and three fifties.

The Indian team will first play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 at Southampton and then the five-match Test series against England.