WTC Final: What Rohit Sharma-Led India Need to do During 4th Test in Ahmedabad vs Australia to Qualify

WTC 2023 Final Qualification Scenario: All India need is a win to sail through, but it will certainly not be easy after Australia's win at Indore.

Indore: Before the Indore Test started, both India and Australia knew a win would secure a spot for them in the World Test Championship final. Despite starting favourites at Indore, India lost the game by nine wickets allowing Australia to become the first team to enter the WTC final. So, can India join them in the finale now with one more Test to be played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad? All India need is a win to sail through, but it will certainly not be easy after Australia’s win at Indore. The touring team would now have the belief that they could actually level the series.

So what happens now? If Australia manages to level the series to 2-2 in the fourth Test and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0 in the impending series, India will finish outside the top two. So for India to make it through they need to win the final Test. The final Test starts on March 9.

“We haven’t thought about it yet (WCT final), we have sometime to think about what we need to do there (Ahmedabad Test). We need to regroup and try and understand what we did right in the first 2 games. We need to understand, no matter what the pitches are, you gotta come out and do the job. We need to keep it simple and follow the plan,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

It would now be interesting to see if India make any changes to their playing XI or back the same side.

