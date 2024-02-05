Home

WTC Points Table (Updated) 2023-25: Rohit Sharma-Led India Jump To 2nd Spot After Vizag Win In 2nd Test; England Drop to 8th

India is now on the second spot on the WTC rankings after their big 106-run win over England in Vizag.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated Ben Stokes’ England by 106 runs in the second Test of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on February 5. Team India have jumped three spots in the WTC Points Table after their big win and on the other hand, the English side found themselves in the fourth spot.

Currently, the defending champions Australia are sitting at the top of the standings. The Indian team will have the opportunity to take that spot from the Aussies in the remaining three matches of the series. They would be happy with their performance. Young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored some amazing knocks and meanwhile, Ashwin, Bumrah and rest of the bowlers are doing a phenomenal job as well with the ball.

