Croatia: Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran spectacular run ended as he lost to Chinese Taipei star Chih-Yuan Chuang in quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender series event at Zagreb, Croatia on Saturday.Also Read - World TT Championships: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal-Archana Kamath move to round of 16 in mixed doubles

Sathiyan, who had defeated world No. 6 and reigning European champion Jorgic Darko of Slovakia to reach the Last 16 earlier in the event, went down to the Chinese Taipei player in straight games, losing 7-11, 9-11, 5-11. Also Read - Manika Batra Reaches Semi-Final in Women's Singles of WTT Contender Budapest 2021, Advances to Final of Mixed Doubles With Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Just in: END of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran’s campaign at WTT Contender Zagreb as he goes down to WR 18 Chuang Chih-Yuan 0-3 in QF.

👉 Earlier Sathiyan had defeated World No. 6 Jorgic Darko 3-1 in 1st round. pic.twitter.com/NlRwgqaJBt — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 18, 2022

Also Read - Too Early to Decide on Postponing Olympics, Will Abide by What IOC Says: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sathiyan had defeated China’s Chen Yuanyu 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 12-10) in the previous round. But he found the going tough against Chih-Yuan Chuang of Chinese Taipei and the latter controlled the rallies and served well.

Chih-Yuan won seven points on his serve in the first game as he won easily. But the second game was a bit closer and the Indian fell short by just two points. The Chinese Taipei player did not allow the Indian opponent much chances as he emerged winner in 25 minutes.

Sathiyan’s defeat ends India’s campaign in the WTT Contender Zagreb event as the other Indian players in the fray had lost in the earlier rounds.

Inputs from IANS