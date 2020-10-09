Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Western Warriors vs Central Smashers Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysian T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Probable XIs For Today's WW vs CS at Kinrara Academy Oval: In an exciting Malaysian T20 League match on super Saturday, Western Warriors will take on Central Smashers in match no. 5 of the tournament at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur – October 10, 2020. The Malaysian T20 League 2020 WW vs CS match will commence at 9 AM IST. Both teams are coming into this contest after contrasting results in their previous matches. Warriors will take on Central Smashers for the second time in this tournament. In their previous encounter, the Warriors just managed to beat the Smashers by a narrow magin of runs on D/L method. Had the match been completed, the results could have been different and might have swayed in favour of the Smashers. Therefore, the Central Smashers would be eager to avenge for the win that was snatched away from them. While Western Warriors faced an embarrassing 69-run defeat at the hands of Northern Strikers, Central Smashers chased down a huge total of 193 with three wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

TOSS: The toss between Western Warriors vs Central Smashers will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – October 10.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Wicketkeeper- Shafiq Sharif

Batsmen- Ahmad Faiz (VC), Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Arudin, Suharril Fetri

All-Rounders- Dhivendran Mogan (C), Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Nazril Rahman

Bowlers- Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Fitri Sham

WW vs CS Probable Playing XIs

Western Warriors: Shafiq Sharif, Syed Rehmanatullah, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Zubaidi, Yusrina Yaakop, Suharril Fetri, Dhivendran Mogan, Sachinu Hettige, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin Zainal.

Central Smashers: Ammar Hazalan, Ahmad Faiz, Anwar Arudin, Nazril Rahman, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Fitri Sham, Alam Saif, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Unni Pravan Namit, Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Wan Julia.

WW vs CS SQUADS

Western Warriors: Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Faiz Nasir, Shafiq Sharif, Suharril Fetri, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Amir Azim, Kevin Perera, Syed Rehmanatullah, Yusrina Yaakop, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Jamahidaya Intan, Arief Yusof, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin Zainal, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, and Rizwan Haider.

Central Smashers: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor (C), Anwar Arudin, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Unni Pravan Namit, Ajab Khan, Amirul Syahmi, Alam Muhammad Saif, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (WK), Wan Julia Wan Rosli, Muhammad Shahid, Rohit Vyas, Janidu Himsara, Ainna Hamizah Hisham, and Yash Jignesh Jhaveri.

