The Malaysian T10 Bash is a three-day event that will see the participation from four teams with 11 matches scheduled to be played from Friday to Sunday. The pool has been created from national cricketers and Malaysia-based overseas cricketers who will be representing. Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters and Western Warriors.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format followed by semi-finals and the final on Sunday.

All the matches will be played at Kinrara Oval.

Toss: The toss between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters will take place at 8:00 AM (IST).

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Oval



WW vs NS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: S Sharif, M Iman

Batsmen: A Jamaluddin, D Hafeez, A Yusof

All-rounders: S Aziz, S Muniandy, R Kumar Rajendran

Bowlers: Z Fazal, A Rahman, F Sham

Likely XI

Western Warriors Team Playing XI (Probables) :

Danyal Hafeez, S Muniandy, Rohit Vyas, S Sharif, Faiz Nasir, Fitri Sham (c), Raj Kumar Rajendran, D Mogan, Abdul Rauf, Arief Yusof, M Hakim Harisan

Northern Strikers Team Playing Xi (Probables) :

Syed Aziz (c), A Zubaidi, M Iman, A Jamaluddin, N Rehman, Ainool Hafizs, Z Fazal, S Rahim, A Rahman, A Ullah, M Syaqir Suhaime

SQUADS

Western Warriors: Fitri Sham (C), Aaryan Amin Premj, Abdul Rauf, Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik, Atiq Kiyani, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rohit Vyas, Sarveen Surendran, Daniel Hafeez, Dhivendran Mogan, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Mohammad Hakim Haris, Mohd Shafiq Sharif and Sharvin Muniandy.

Northern Strikers: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal

