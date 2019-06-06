ICC World Cup 2019: Not just footballers, even WWE stars are wishing Team India for their success in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. WWE champion Kofi Kingston wished the Men in Blue for their success at the Cup. Team India has a huge fanbase as they have some star players in their line-up. India is also one of the frontrunners to win the Cup. Earlier, it was German football star Thomas Muller who had wished Team India. Kingston was confident that India will do well. “YOU CAN DO IT! # WWEChampion @ TrueKofi wishes @ imVkohli, @ msdhoni and the entire # TeamIndia all the luck and positivity!” Kingston’s said in the video.

Meanwhile, Team India beat South Africa by six wickets to win their tournament opener. Rohit Sharma bagged the Man of the match for his gritty 122* off 144 balls that saw him take India over the line in a 228 chase.

Earlier, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal restricted South Africa to a sub-par total of 227/ 9. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis’ decision to bat under overcast conditions backfired with Jasprit Bumrah (2/35) setting the tone with twin blows in his opening spell.

What happened when @imkuldeep18 turned presenter on Chahal TV 📺

The duo speak about #TeamIndia‘s dominant performance in their #CWC19 opener against South Africa – by @RajalArora @yuzi_chahal Full Video ▶️▶️ https://t.co/GzHq6OmXt8 pic.twitter.com/KnOsVgQTnc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2019

India will now lock horns against defending champions Australia on June 9. On the other hand, South Africa have lost all their three matches, it looks like a long road ahead for South Africa if they want to make it to the semis.