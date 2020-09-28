WWE Clash of Champions 2020, the pay-per-view event established in 2016, requires every title in RAW and Smackdown to be defended. The highlight of the event was of course Roman Reigns establishing himself as the company’s top heel. He brutalised his own cousin Jey Uso during the Universal Championship title bout. During the fight, Reings repeatedly asked Uso to acknowledge him as the the family head and “the tribal chief” while showing no mercy punching, spearing and elbowing his own blood. Also Read - WWE Payback 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Turns Heel, Wins The Universal Championship

Here's a complete list of results from the memorable event:

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro (champions) vs. Lucha House Party – Nakamura and Cesaro defended their tag team championship via pinfall.

Intercontinental Championship

Jeff Hardy (champion) vs. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles (Ladder Match) – As the title name goes, the contest involved ladders. The title changed hands with Zyan beating veteran Hardy and Styles to become the new intercontinental champion.

24/7 Championship

Gulak vs R-Truth (champion) – Well, Gulak pounced on the opportunity after spotting R-Truth doing lunges in the referee’s lounge as he pinned him to win the title. And then when Gulak was giving an interview about his title win, R-Truth cashed on by hitting his opponent with a metal bowl and win back the title. Truth defeated champion Gulak via pinfall.

Raw Women’s Championship

Asuka (champion) vs Zelina Vega – Defending champion Asuka retained her crown by beating Vega via submission.

United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. Apollo Crews – Though Crews started well but in the end, Lashley was able to push him into submission and keep the title.

Raw Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (champion) vs Andrade & Angel Garza – Street Profits managed to hold onto the title. However Garza seemed to have been injured.

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bayley (champion) vs. Asuka (champion) – Bayley’s earlier match with Niki Cross was cancelled and she wanted to be declared champion by forfeit. However, Asuka entered the ring and a championship match was set. Asuka went on to win the title via disqualification.

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (champion) vs. Randy Orton (Ambulance Match) – The contest saw several interference from outside viz. Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair (ambulance driver). McIntyre defeated Orton.

Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Jey Uso – Arguable, the best was saved for the last with Reigns taking the life out of Jey. Having witnessed his twin brother taking the beating, Jimmy approaching the ringside offering to concede defeat but Jey asked him not to. Reings retained the title via stoppage.