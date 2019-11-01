A nightmare became reality at WWE Crown Jewel as “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt captured the Universal Title from Seth Rollins in a barbaric Falls Count Anywhere Match. Plus, UFC legend Cain Velasquez and boxing champion Tyson Fury made their respective WWE in-ring debuts against two of the biggest Superstars imaginable, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, and history was made as WWE held the first women’s match ever on Saudi soil.

FULL RESULTS

Humberto Carrillo won the 20-Man Battle Royal for the right to challenge U.S. Champion AJ Styles (Kickoff Match)

Raw newcomer Humberto Carrillo surpassed 19 Superstars in the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Match, earning a United States Title opportunity at the same event.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar def. Cain Velasquez

The Beast Incarnate survived his rematch with Cain Velasquez to retain the WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

The O.C. win the Tag Team Turmoil match to capture the WWE Tag Team World Cup and become the best tag team in the world

Gallows & Anderson of The O.C. added another title to their already impressive resume at WWE Crown Jewel: The best tag team in the world.

Mansoor def. Cesaro

Mansoor looked to again get the better of Cesaro in Saudi Arabia when they met in singles competition for the first time ever.

Tyson Fury def. Braun Strowman via Count-out

Tyson Fury got These Hands and gave them right back in a count-out win over Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel.

Samir Singh def. R-Truth to become the 24/7 Champion

After Sunil Singh lost the coveted 24/7 Championship to R-Truth in the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff, his brother Samir retaliated in Riyadh to bring the title back to Bollywood.

United States Champion AJ Styles def. Humberto Carrillo

After winning a Battle Royal to earn a United States Title Match at WWE Crown Jewel, Humberto Carrillo brought the fight to AJ Styles, but The Phenomenal One held on to retain his title.

Natalya def. Lacey Evans

Natalya and Lacey Evans took their rivalry to historic heights at WWE Crown Jewel.

Team Hogan def. Team Flair

In the battle between Team Hogan and Team Flair, team captain Roman Reigns ensured Hulkamania reigned supreme at WWE Crown Jewel.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Seth Rollins to become the new Universal Champion (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

Seth Rollins fell to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a chaotic Falls Count Anywhere Match at WWE Crown Jewel.

